Cara Delevingne Has Gray Hair Now

Another day, another celebrity hair change. Not that we're complaining, it's just more inspiration to show our hairdresser the next time we're in the chair. And if you're itching for a bold transformation, look no further than Cara Delevingne's new gray tresses.

The model and actress debuted the silver locks while out and about in New York City clad in a pink sweatsuit and black combat boots. Cara was spotted reporting to the set of Only Murders in the Building for the first time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she is joining the cast for season 2 of the hit Hulu show, in which she'll play an "art world insider" who also becomes obsessively involved in solving mysterious murders in the swanky New York apartment building. Delevingne joins friend Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel in the popular series, as well as Martin Short as Oliver and Steve Martin as Charles.

It's unclear if the new hue is a personal choice or one for her character, but either way, there is really no style that Cara can't pull off — from platinum blonde buzz cuts to brunette pixies and that silver-painted Met Gala look. She's not the only celeb to try out silvery strands: Ciara, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B have all experimented at some point with the controversial color.

Cara Delevingne Now Has Gray Hair