Cara Delevingne Paired a Glamified Khaki Set With Basic White Sneakers

And addressed those Megan Thee Stallion pictures.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 29, 2022
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images

Basic neutrals are officially a thing of the past. From glitzy Canadian tuxedos to the sparkliest Prada miniskirts, it seems celebrities can't get enough of shimmer and shine this season. The latest star to take a stab at the yassified trend? Cara Delevingne, who dressed down a glamorous ensemble with the most relatable footwear choice.

The actress sported the head-turning look during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. For the occasion, Cara wore a baggy khaki two-piece set consisting of a button-up collared shirt and paper-bag-waist trousers that were both covered in teardrop crystal embellishments and tiny white pearls. Delevingne wore the unbuttoned top layered over a super-cropped white tank, which she knotted in front. While her outfit was giving all the drama, Cara kept it casual by finishing the look with a pair of scuffed-up white sneakers and tall black socks.

A colorful bracelet, holographic silver manicure, and brown drop earrings accessorized the actress's outfit, and she wore her hair slicked into a high ponytail while opting for an orange lip shade as a pop of color. Aside from talking about her new role in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, Cara also chatted with Jimmy about her internet-breaking appearance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

"So basically I was kind of working as her P.A. I needed a side job," Cara joked, adding that the two are friends and she happened to be in Vegas during the awards and "really wanted to see" Megan perform. "She asked me to come along with her, and I didn't know I was gonna go and sit or do anything. I thought I was just gonna come and watch her play. You know, she had a speech she was gonna do, cause she was winning an award. I was helping her run her lines. Like I was walking around with a clipboard helping do lines."

The actress shared that her real main job for the night was to serve as Megan's biggest fan, saying, "I was helping her and going like, 'Yeah, go!' Like hyping her up, being her hype woman."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez White Flip Flops
Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4
Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Idaho Vacation Bucket Hats Low-Rise Pants Walking Together
Hailey and Justin Bieber's '90s-Inspired Lake Day Looks Included Low-Rise Pants and Coordinating Bucket Hats
Cara Delevingne 7 For All Mankind Campaign
Cara Delevingne Is Confident She Could Solve an Actual Murder
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Dua Lipa Megan Thee Stallion "Sweetest Pie" Music Video
Dua Lipa Wore Too Many Lingerie-Inspired Looks to Count in Her "Sweetest Pie" Music Video
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Date Night Look Included an Ab-Baring Crop Top and Split-Hem Jeans
simone ashley black and white dress
Simone Ashley's Glittery Going-Out Dress Is Straight Off the Runway
Splash News
Rihanna Just Wore a $4,500 Outfit With Casual $90 Sneakers
Blake Lively Wore a Shacket With Nothing But a Bra Underneath
Blake Lively Wore a Shacket With Nothing But a Bra Underneath
White Sneaker Outfits
8 White Sneaker Outfits You Definitely Have in Your Closet Already
What to Wear to a Basketball Game
What to Wear to a Basketball Game, According to Celebrities
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Zoë Kravitz wearing a black skirt, green Telfar bag, and a blue tank top
20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'
Vanessa Hudgens Miu Miu Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week Denim Bra
Vanessa Hudgens's Miu Miu Logo Bra Top Is Set to Be the Next Viral Fashion Piece
Denim and White Outfits That Prove This Classic Combo Is Still as Brilliant as Ever
15 Denim-and-White Outfits That Prove This Classic Combo Never Misses