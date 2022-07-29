Cara Delevingne Paired a Glamified Khaki Set With Basic White Sneakers

Basic neutrals are officially a thing of the past. From glitzy Canadian tuxedos to the sparkliest Prada miniskirts, it seems celebrities can't get enough of shimmer and shine this season. The latest star to take a stab at the yassified trend? Cara Delevingne, who dressed down a glamorous ensemble with the most relatable footwear choice.

The actress sported the head-turning look during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. For the occasion, Cara wore a baggy khaki two-piece set consisting of a button-up collared shirt and paper-bag-waist trousers that were both covered in teardrop crystal embellishments and tiny white pearls. Delevingne wore the unbuttoned top layered over a super-cropped white tank, which she knotted in front. While her outfit was giving all the drama, Cara kept it casual by finishing the look with a pair of scuffed-up white sneakers and tall black socks.

A colorful bracelet, holographic silver manicure, and brown drop earrings accessorized the actress's outfit, and she wore her hair slicked into a high ponytail while opting for an orange lip shade as a pop of color. Aside from talking about her new role in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, Cara also chatted with Jimmy about her internet-breaking appearance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

"So basically I was kind of working as her P.A. I needed a side job," Cara joked, adding that the two are friends and she happened to be in Vegas during the awards and "really wanted to see" Megan perform. "She asked me to come along with her, and I didn't know I was gonna go and sit or do anything. I thought I was just gonna come and watch her play. You know, she had a speech she was gonna do, cause she was winning an award. I was helping her run her lines. Like I was walking around with a clipboard helping do lines."

The actress shared that her real main job for the night was to serve as Megan's biggest fan, saying, "I was helping her and going like, 'Yeah, go!' Like hyping her up, being her hype woman."