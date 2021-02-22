Cara Delevingne Just Went From Blonde to Brunette
And embraced a very retro shag.
Perennial blonde Cara Delevingne switched things up in more ways than one. In a new Instagram post, Delevingne showed off a brand-new hair color and cut (courtesy of her superstar team, Mara Roszak, and Jamie Levin at Mare Salon in West Hollywood, Vogue notes) that's darker than her usual go-to peroxide and offering up major throwback vibes with a choppy, textured shag.
"Blondes have more fun, but brunettes ...," she captioned the reveal, which also includes rainbow eye makeup by makeup artist Molly Stern, a coordinating beaded choker by Adina Jewels, and a very Baywatch-appropriate red top.
The color leans into a cool, light brown — sweetly dubbed "chocolate almond" by Roszak — and she wore it in waves with face-framing layers up front. Her signature thick eyebrows remain untouched, just in case any followers were thinking she'd take things to the extreme in other ways.
Her sister, Poppy Delevingne, commented with a fire emoji and, "Hubba bubba."
Delevingne's team explained that the look embraced her natural texture and references '70s surf and skate culture mixed with Delevingne's usual rocker aesthetic.
"Cara has such great natural texture in her hair, and I knew a long soft shag would be perfect to enhance that texture," Roszak said of the look. "I was inspired by this late '70s early '80s Fast Times skater babe, that feels so Cara. It's got a real rocker/skater vibe while maintaining a natural softness."