We're Living for Cara Delevingne's Ultra-Mod Valerian Press Tour Style Streak

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
Isabel Jones
Aug 03, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Supermodel-turned-actress Cara Delevingne made some innovative changes in the past months—she has a new cropped platinum 'do, a new career, and a fresh futuristic way of dressing.

Nowhere has Delevingne’s stylistic shifts been more apparent than on the actress’s ongoing press tour for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Girl has slayed each and every look she steps out in, and that’s saying a lot when another prominent member of the cast happens to be fashion’s most unpredictable muse, RIHANNA.

VIDEO: Favorite Cara Delevingne Beauty Moments

Cara’s straight killing it, and has maintained the same tone and color scheme throughout her barrage of recent appearances.

Scroll down below to see every incredible look from the 24-year-old’s press tour.

1 of 11 Victor Chavez/Getty

Valerian's Mexico City Premiere - Aug. 2

Cara took her film's Mexico City premiere as an opportunity to once more take a stab at dystopian couture. The model-turned-actress brought her red carpet A-game in a sheer and silvery Atelier Versace minidress and glittering stiletto sandals.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Victor Chavez/Getty

Photocall in Mexico - Aug. 2, 2017

The Valerian star paired a sheer minidress from Maison Margiela's Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection with a set of ultra-high Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots. 

3 of 11 GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty

Valerian's Paris Premiere - July 25, 2017

Delevingne glittered on the blue carpet in a plunging silver wrap dress. The actress paired her show-stopping gown with a black sash and tasteful black pumps with ankle straps. Glam doesn’t even begin to cover this dazzling look. 

Advertisement
4 of 11 Samir Hussein/Getty

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets European Premiere – July 24, 2017

No one wears a suit quite like Cara. The British multi-hyphenate hit the blue carpet in her native London wearing a tailored black Burberry suit—sans top, of course—which she paired with a dazzling bejeweled collar. Delevingne kept the blinged out vibe running through her ensemble with an embellished pair of spike-heel sandals. To top it off, Cara adorned her platinum pixie cut with a black ribbon headband. 

Advertisement
5 of 11 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Photocall in London – July 24, 2017

Delevingne proved monochrome is no bore in a gray checked Alexander Wang jumpsuit, a matching oversize blazer, and a pair of black studded booties also from the designer. 

Advertisement
6 of 11 Team GT/Getty

Apple Store Panel in N.Y.C. – July 21, 2017

Delevingne combined 2017's top trends into one navy ensemble and, somehow, she pulled it off. The Valerian star arrived at the Apple Store in Soho wearing satin track pants, a silky striped tank with a mesh base and an extended satin and mesh train from Dion Lee's 2018 resort collection. The actress topped off her daring look with a pair of white pumps. Praise be, Cara!

Advertisement
7 of 11 Gotham/Getty

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. – July 20, 2017

The 24-year-old arrived on set in a blue velvet suit from Mugler's pre-fall 2017 collection, which she paired with a sheer bralette, black pointed-toe heels, and an angular pair of tinted sunglasses. 

Advertisement
8 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Valerian's L.A. Premiere – July 17, 2017 

Delevingne attended the Hollywood premiere of Valerian in an ultra-modern metallic gown from Iris van Herpen's 2017 collection. She paired the statement-making gown with matching sandals and silver accessories galore. 

Advertisement
9 of 11 Jeffrey Mayer/Getty

CinemaCon in Las Vegas – March 28, 2017

Delevingne looked red-hot while promoting her then upcoming film. The actress arrived at CinemaCon in a zipper-front patent leather pencil skirt and a plunging red blouse from Mugler's pre-fall 2017 collection, which she artfully paired with Jimmy Choo pumps and a pile of necklaces. 

Advertisement
10 of 11 Michael Kovac/Getty

Valerian Trailer Screening in L.A. – March 27, 2017

The forward-thinking model attended a screening of Valerian's trailer in L.A. clad in a knit Alexandre Vauthier minidress with patent leather piping and a matching cropped jacket. She paired the edgy look with a blunt platinum bob and patent leather pumps.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Comic Con in San Diego – July 21, 2016

Ms. Delevingne kicked off the press tour for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets at Comic-Con in San Diego last July. She showcased her unique sense of style in sequined glamouflage pants, bold lace-up sandals, and a classic tee paired with a navy blazer.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!