We're Living for Cara Delevingne's Ultra-Mod Valerian Press Tour Style Streak

Supermodel-turned-actress Cara Delevingne made some innovative changes in the past months—she has a new cropped platinum 'do, a new career, and a fresh futuristic way of dressing.

Nowhere has Delevingne’s stylistic shifts been more apparent than on the actress’s ongoing press tour for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Girl has slayed each and every look she steps out in, and that’s saying a lot when another prominent member of the cast happens to be fashion’s most unpredictable muse, RIHANNA.

Cara’s straight killing it, and has maintained the same tone and color scheme throughout her barrage of recent appearances.

Scroll down below to see every incredible look from the 24-year-old’s press tour.