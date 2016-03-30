Cara Delevingne Poses for Saint Laurent’s La Collection De Paris Campaign

Twitter/@YSL
Jonathan Borge
Mar 30, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Here to remind us that modeling is what sparked her headline-making career, Cara Delevingne is once again the beauty of the moment, this time for Saint Laurent. The 23-year-old Brit posed for creative director Hedi Slimane and slipped into a high-glam selection of the designer’s ‘80s-inspired, couture-like fall 2016 items, otherwise dubbed La Collection de Paris.

“Cara and Hedi have worked together many times over the past 4 years,” read a tweet on Wednesday from the brand in which Delevingne lends her cat-eye stare to the black-and-white images. Across the rock-n-roll portfolio, the talent wears a heart-shaped fur coat, a black tuxedo, and a black, strapless sequined dress with an oversize belt, and large, geometric earrings.

It appears that Slimane has taken other notables inside his studio, too, previously sharing images of Jane Birkin in the brand’s classic Le Smoking jacket and those of pop figures like Lady Gaga in the dress she recently wore to an awards show.

