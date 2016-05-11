See All the Best Instagrams from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival (So Far)

Instagram/@victoriabeckham
Rita Kokshanian
May 11, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

It's Cannes Film Festival time! The stars have officially descended on the South of France for one of the most glam events of the year and, being celebrities and all, they're documenting their fun on Instagram. From Doutzen Kroes and Victoria Beckham (who posted the gorgeous 'gram above) to Liam Payne and Nick Carter, models, designers, and boybanders alike are taking the city by storm. Keep scrolling to see some of the best Instagrams from Cannes so far, and check out all the most glamorous red carpet looks from the festival now in our gallery.

Doutzen Kroes: 

Off we go! Next stop red carpet💃

Kendall Jenner:

flashback Cannes 2015. I'm back 👋🏼

Liam Payne:

#cannes ✌🏼

Anna Kendrick:

Bonjour Cannes 🇫🇷

Nick Carter:

This big ass ship just for @backstreetboys fans. #backstreetboyscruise2016 #cannes

Doutzen Kroes:

Always fun with @evalongoria 😂

Arriving in Cannes last night wearing my favorite top at the moment by @ronaldvanderkemp 💃

Victoria Beckham: 

Bonjour!So excited to be in Cannes 🇫🇷 X VB

Fun at #Cannes2016! Thank u @chopard x vb #Cannesismyrunway #VBAW16

Dinner time at #Cannes2016 fashion bunnies! x vb

