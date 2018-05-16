The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From Cannes Film Festival

It's a good thing there's no such thing as fashion overload because hours after the Met Gala, celebrities descended upon the reddest of all red carpets: the 71st Cannes International Film Festival.

Listen. You may not have heard of any of the movies being presented (totally OK), and you may not know all of the actresses (also, OK), but you will know these dresses. These are the dresses that dreams are made of. We're talking about Chanel Couture, Louis Vuitton straight off the runway, and up-and -coming designers so freaking excited that they have no choice but to design one-of-a-kind options for their VIP clients.

Here, the bold, the beautiful, the slightly weird at times, but most importantly, all the dresses that made us ooh and ahh from this year's Cannes International Film Festival.