The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From Cannes Film Festival

Venturelli
Ruthie Friedlander
May 16, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

It's a good thing there's no such thing as fashion overload because hours after the Met Gala, celebrities descended upon the reddest of all red carpets: the 71st Cannes International Film Festival.

Listen. You may not have heard of any of the movies being presented (totally OK), and you may not know all of the actresses (also, OK), but you will know these dresses. These are the dresses that dreams are made of. We're talking about Chanel Couture, Louis Vuitton straight off the runway, and up-and -coming designers so freaking excited that they have no choice but to design one-of-a-kind options for their VIP clients.

VIDEO: The Most Glamorous Red Carpet Arrivals From Cannes Film Festival

Here, the bold, the beautiful, the slightly weird at times, but most importantly, all the dresses that made us ooh and ahh from this year's Cannes International Film Festival.

 

1 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

in Chanel Haute Couture
2 of 99 Venturelli

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Prive gown and Chopard jewelry

3 of 99 Mike Marsland

Julianne Moore

in Givenchy Couture gown and Chopard jewelry

4 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Fan Bing Bing

in Ali Karoui gown and DeBeers jewelry
5 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Lea Seydoux

in Louis Vuitton dress and sandals
6 of 99 Venturelli

Camila Coelho

in Ralph & Russo gown and Messika jewelry

7 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Romee Strijd

in Alberta Ferretti gown and Aquazzura sandals

8 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny

in Chanel Haute Couture
9 of 99 Mike Marsland

Barbara Meier

in Hausach gown and Thomas Jirgens jewelry
10 of 99 Venturelli

Frederique Bel

in Yanina Couture
11 of 99 Getty Images

Julianne Moore

in Saint Laurent gown and Chopard jewelry

12 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Celina Jade

in Stephane Rolland dress Chopard jewelry

13 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Xenia Tchoumitcheva

14 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson

in Twinset gown and Chopard jewelry

15 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Louise Bourgoin

in Giambattista Valli Couture

16 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Li Yuchun

in Jean Paul Gaultier

17 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver

in Giambattista Valli gown and Chopard jewelry
18 of 99 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

in Roberto Cavalli gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry

19 of 99 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

in Dior dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Chopard jewelry

20 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Amber Heard

in Valentino
21 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Nieves Alvarez

in Elie Saab gown, Rene Caovilla shoes, and Bulgari jewelry
22 of 99

Irina Shayk

in Chopard jewelry
23 of 99 Venturelli

Aja Naomi King

in Zuhair Murad Couture gown, Messika jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

24 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

in Zuhair Murad
25 of 99 Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Tallia Storm

in Marco y Maria
26 of 99 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny

in Chanel Haute Couture
27 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Mary Katrantzou gown, Chopard jewelry, and Aquazurra pumps
28 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Lea Seydoux

in Louis Vuitton dress and sandals
29 of 99 Getty Images

Cheryl

in Zuhair Murad

30 of 99 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Regina Todorenko

in Rasario gown
31 of 99 Mike Marsland

Betty Bachz

in Guillarme gown and Jimmy Choo shoes
32 of 99 Getty Images

Deepika Padukone 

in Ashi Studio gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and Aquazzura shoes

33 of 99 Getty Images

Bella Hadid

in Dior gown and Bulgari jewelry
34 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Araya Hargate

in Ashi Studio suit and Chopard jewelry

35 of 99

Eva Herzigova

in Dior gown and DeBeers jewelry
36 of 99 Getty Images

Fann Bingbing

in Alexis Mabille Couture

37 of 99 Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Aishwarya Rai

in Michael Cinco gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
38 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

in Elie Saab
39 of 99 Venturelli

Elsa Hosk

in Alberto Ferretti gown, Chopard jewelry, and Aquazzura sandals

40 of 99 Getty Images

Sofia Boutella

in Vera Wang
41 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

in Roberto Cavalli gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry
42 of 99 Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

in Roberto Cavalli gown and Chopard jewelry
43 of 99 Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Prive gown, Repossi jewelry, and Chopard jewelry
44 of 99 Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

in Armani Prive pants suit and Chopard jewelry
45 of 99 Venturelli

Caroline Daur

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown, Chopard jewelry, and Aquazzura shoes

46 of 99 Daniele Venturelli

Kendall Jenner

in Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown and Chopard jewelry

47 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Yogurt Nattasha

in Milin
48 of 99 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

in Givenchy Haute Couture gown and Chopard jewelry
49 of 99 John Phillips/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

in Roberto Cavalli
50 of 99 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Bruna Marquezine

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown and Chopard jewelry
51 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

52 of 99 John Phillips/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

in Roberto Cavalli gown and Guiseppe Zanotti shoes
53 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Izabel Goulart

In Zuhair Murad gown and Chopard jewelry
54 of 99 John Phillips/Getty Images

Erin O'Connor

in Temperley gown and Jimmy Choo shoes
55 of 99 Getty Images

Leomie Anderson

in Khyeli gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
56 of 99 Mike Marsland

Cindy Bruna

in Ermanno Scervino gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Degrisogono jewelry
57 of 99 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

in Chanel Haute Couture
58 of 99 John Phillips/Getty Images

Natalia Vodianova

in Jean-Louis-Sabaji
59 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

in Armani Prive gown and Chopard jewelry
60 of 99

Maria Borges

in Alaia
61 of 99 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

in Julien MacDonald gown and Christian Louboutin shoes
62 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

in Saint Laurent
63 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Naomi Campbell

in Poiret
64 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

in Chanel Haute Couture
65 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Natasha Poly

in Atelier Versace
66 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

in Elie Saab gown, Bulgari jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels

67 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Allesandra Ambrosio

in Zuhair Murad
68 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Winnie Harlow

in Ralph & Russo gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

69 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jessica Kahawaty

70 of 99 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Daphne Groeneveld

in Roberto Cavalli

71 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Caroline Daur

in Alberta Ferretti
72 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Givenchy Haute Couture gown and Chopard jewelry

73 of 99 LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture dress, Messika jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals

74 of 99 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Izabel Goulart

in Chopard jewelry
75 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Thandi Newton

in Vivienne Westwood
76 of 99 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly

in Louis Vuitton
77 of 99 Mike Marsland

Emilia Clarke

in Dior Haute Couture gown and Bulgari jewelry

78 of 99 Getty Images

Maria Borges

79 of 99 Venturelli

Sara Sampaio

in Rene Caovilla shoes

80 of 99 Venturelli

Alessandra Ambrosio

in Roberto Cavalli gown and de Grisogono jewelry
81 of 99 Venturelli

Daphne Groeneveld

in Giuseppe Zanotti heels and de Grisogono jewelry
82 of 99 John Phillips/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

in Yolancris jumpsuit, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and de Grisogono jewelry
83 of 99 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lea Seydoux

in Louis Vuitton
84 of 99 Venturelli

Winnie Harlow

in Elie Saab gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels
85 of 99 Venturelli

Petra Nemcova

in Georges Chakra gown and Chopard jewelry
86 of 99 Venturelli

Izabel Goulart

in Zuhair Murad Couture
87 of 99 Venturelli

Cindy Bruna

in Ashi Studio
88 of 99 Venturelli

Aissa Maiga

89 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Anne Heche

90 of 99 Dominique Charriau

Kristen Stewart

in Chanel

91 of 99 Mike Marsland

Laura Harrier

92 of 99 Danielle Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images

Eniko Mihalik

93 of 99 Danielle Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

in Miu Miu

94 of 99 John Phillips

Cate Blanchett

in Givenchy jumpsuit and Chopard jewelry

95 of 99 ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

96 of 99 John Phillips/Getty Images

Miriam Odemba

97 of 99 Mike Marsland

Winnie Harlow

in Zuhair Murad Couture

98 of 99 Danielle Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

99 of 99 Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

