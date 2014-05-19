From Cannes and Beyond, See Our 12 Favorite Instagrams from the Weekend

Jennifer Davis
May 19, 2014 @ 2:00 pm

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and the photos coming out of the French Riviera are absolutely gorgeous. From Jessica Chastain to Karlie Kloss, we have a serious case of travel envy. However, they're not the only ones ’gramming from Cannes! Click through the gallery to see our favorite shots from France, plus more fun celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

1 of 12 Instagram/karliekloss

Karlie Kloss

Cannes is not all play for Karlie Kloss! The model got to work while in the French Riviera for the film festival.
2 of 12 Instagram/chastainiac

Jessica Chastain

Everything is coming up roses for Jessica Chastain! The star received this beautiful bouquet while in Cannes.
3 of 12 Instagram/lupitanyongo

Lupita Nyong’o

Actress and photographer? Nyong’o makes the case for the latter with this gorgeously shot photo of a flower.
4 of 12 Instagram/americaferrera

America Ferrera

After a few days spent at the Cannes Film Festival, America Ferrera embarked on a road trip to take in more of the scenic coastline.
5 of 12 Instagram/sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara

Vergara and her son Manolo took a selfie with Brad Pitt at his Make It Right Foundation gala in New Orleans.
6 of 12 Instagram/cmoretz

Chloe Grace Moretz

It’s picnic time for Chloe Grace Moretz! “1 girl vs. 7 bags of food,” she captioned.
7 of 12 Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow supported pal Jamie Oliver’s 2014 Food Revolution by making and sharing this delicious meal.
8 of 12 Instagram/haileesteinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

Pitch Perfect 2 is in full swing, and Hailee Steinfeld is already in the studio recording for the movie. Can’t wait!
9 of 12 Instagram/laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

How did Lauren Conrad spend a glorious beach day? With a round of rummikub on her favorite blanket from Guatemala.
10 of 12 Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Sunday night selfie! Witherspoon posted this photo of herself before a night on the town in New Orleans.
11 of 12 Instagram/januaryjones

January Jones

Jones, who is a single mom herself, playfully posed in front of this studio sign with the caption “#nuffsaid.”
12 of 12 Instagram/instagranph

Neil Patrick Harris

The actor and his family brunched at the Red Rooster in Harlem, and his twins Gideon and Harper couldn’t get enough of the singers during the gospel brunch.

