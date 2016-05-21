This Is Candice Swanepoel's Most Memorable Maternity Look Yet

It's been a big week for Candice Swanepoel, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to officially announce that she is having a baby boy. Now she's basically shunned maternity wear Chrissy Teigen-style, stepping out in New York yesterday with fiancé Hermann Nicoli in an outfit she clearly had in her pre-pregnancy wardrobe: A romantic white off-the-shoulder crop top and matching sheer maxi skirt.

We particularly like how the Victoria's Secret Angel pulled the elastic waistband of her skirt down below her bump to show off her bare belly (which dare we say is perfectly bronzed). Not only does the ensemble look super comfortable, Swanepoel is also the epitome of a chic flower child at the same time, rocking tinted aviators and an effortless braided updo. It's not the first time the mom-to-be's been spotted in '70s-inspired looks, but there's no doubt ithis one is our new favorite.

