Model Candice Swanepoel Is Expecting Her First Child

A big congratulations is in order for Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel and longtime boyfriend turned fiancé Hermann Nicoli: they are reported to be expecting their first child! The South African model and her Brazilian beau have been dating for nearly a decade and got engaged last August. It's rumored Swanepoel is now in her second trimester and that the pair will spend the summer together in New York. And all of the worries that tend to overwhelm first-time moms can now be shared with her close friend and fellow VS model Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her first baby with husband Adam Levine.

Swanepoel has always been supportive of mothers, donating a portion of proceeds from her collaboration with Mother denim to mothers2mothers, an organization that helps stop the spread of HIV from South African mothers to their babies. If this compassion is any indication of how she will be with her child, we know she'll be a top-notch mom.