Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Instagram

Could Candice Swanepoel be any more beautiful? The Victoria's Secret Angel announced in mid-March that she and fiancé Hermann Nicoli are expecting their first child together, and it seems that she's only gotten better looking since. Case in point? Her latest bump-baring Instagram.

In the photo, the leggy blonde poses in what looks like a forest, her growing belly on full display. Swanepoel wears one of her go-to maternity looks, consisting of a flowing, breezy maxi skirt and tiny crop top, for the picture, with her hair styled in loose, beachy waves. "Magical mornings," she captioned the black-and-white 'gram.

Magical mornings 💫🌱 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 14, 2016 at 6:19am PDT

But this isn't the first time we've seen this outfit. Two weeks ago, Swanepoel marked the halfway point of her pregnancy with a very similar Instagram, this time one taken from the front. Prior to that, the mom-to-be announced the sexy of her baby with a topless black-and-white Instagram.

RELATED: Candice Swanepoel and Her Bump Have an Adorable Lunch with Doutzen Kroes

By the looks of it, Swanepoel is well into the third trimester of her pregnancy, and we can't wait to see what photos she shares next.