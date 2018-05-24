whitelogo
whitelogo
Candice Bergen
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Candice Bergen
Celebrity
Candice Bergen on Aging, Sex, and the Return of Murphy Brown
May 24, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Movies
If You Love
Sex and the City
,
You’ll Want to See
Book Club
ASAP
May 18, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Movies
The 10 Movies You Need to See This May
May 01, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Murphy Brown
Is Returning to CBS Along with Candice Bergen
Jan 24, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Jane Fonda's Book Club Pick Is *So* NSFW
Aug 24, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Transformations
Candice Bergen's Changing Looks
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!