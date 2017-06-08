Camilla Parker Bowles Forced to Interact with a Giant Stick Bug, Can't Deal

This week clinched it: Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles are officially the most entertaining royal couple (keep up, Kate and Wills!). Earlier this week, Prince William and Harry’s dad visited Jimmy’s Farm in Ipswich, England, giving us some of the most LOL-worthy photos we’ve seen since The Weeknd serenaded ex Bella Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Little did we know, Prince Charles’s photo diary would only be the tip of the iceberg. On Thursday, the photo gods gifted us with another perfect melding of time and place in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to the 50th annual South of England Show in Ardingly.

Nothing could have prepared us for the glory of Camilla’s weekday field trip.

Inspired by the beauty of it all, we decided to editorialize the duchess’s experience, resulting in a mostly (100%) made up series of captions describing what ran through Camilla’s mind in each frame.

Enjoy.