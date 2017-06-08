Camilla Parker Bowles Forced to Interact with a Giant Stick Bug, Can't Deal

This week clinched it: Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles are officially the most entertaining royal couple (keep up, Kate and Wills!). Earlier this week, Prince William and Harry’s dad visited Jimmy’s Farm in Ipswich, England, giving us some of the most LOL-worthy photos we’ve seen since The Weeknd serenaded ex Bella Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Little did we know, Prince Charles’s photo diary would only be the tip of the iceberg. On Thursday, the photo gods gifted us with another perfect melding of time and place in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to the 50th annual South of England Show in Ardingly.

Nothing could have prepared us for the glory of Camilla’s weekday field trip.

Inspired by the beauty of it all, we decided to editorialize the duchess’s experience, resulting in a mostly (100%) made up series of captions describing what ran through Camilla’s mind in each frame.

Enjoy.

1 of 10 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla Closes Her Eyes and Thinks of Royal Chauffeur 

"Smile and wave, Camilla. Smile and wave."

2 of 10 Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla Discovers a New Circle of Hell

"This is better be boosting my approval rating."

3 of 10 Arthur Edwards/AFP/Getty

Camilla Proves Unable to Grin and Bear It

"This is scarier than Brexit."

4 of 10 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla Wonders How She Allowed Things to Escalate This Far

"'Go to the South of England Show', they said. 'It'll be fun,' they said."

5 of 10 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Camilla Marvels at Seemingly Ordinary Plant

"You ain't 'bout to climb me, right?"

6 of 10 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Camilla Receives a Message From the Queen

"New phone, who dis?"

7 of 10 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Camilla Is Royally Famished 

"They just put that there to taunt me, I know it."

8 of 10 Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla "Knights" Bystander with Leek

"It was a little funny, the FIRST time!"

9 of 10 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Camilla Stares Down the Paparazzi

"The Queen would never carry her own umbrella..."

10 of 10 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Camilla Holds Animal Handed to Her

"This is a dog, yeah?"

