Camila Cabello Just Wore an Upside-Down Version of the Crop Top

New summer trend alert.

Published on June 30, 2022
Camila Cabello Upside-Down Crop Top
Photo: @camilacabello/Instagram

Last year, it was all about wearing our bikinis upside down, and now, it's the crop top's turn to receive the bottom up treatment.

Ushering in crop top season, Camila Cabello put a new twist on the summertime staple with her latest outfit. On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter seemingly staged a photoshoot in her dressing room while wearing an abbreviated top that was designed to be worn in reverse. Rather than the ruched shirt's scoop positioned at the neckline, it was instead, at the bottom for an intentional underboob-baring style.

Don't worry, though — a hinged metal collar-like necklace woven underneath the top safeguarded against any potential wardrobe malfunctions.

Camila teamed her trendy take on the crop top with belted light-wash jeans and chunky gold jewelry. She wore her hair down with two face-framing sections and several mini braids woven throughout her mane. "Mon amouuuur, mon amouuuur," she captioned the slideshow of snapshots.

Cabello's hot girl summer has officially arrived and we couldn't be more here for it.

