Camila Cabello Paired Her See-Through Lace Bustier With Gucci Booty Shorts Her logo-mania look even included a matching choker. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Camila Cabello Gucci Blazer Booty Shorts Bustier Credit: Getty Images How much Gucci is too much Gucci? Camila Cabello is testing that limit with her latest look ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance this weekend. On Wednesday, the singer stepped out around Rockefeller Center (aka 30 Rock, aka the SNL studio) in a sheer lace black bustier paired with beige booty shorts and a matching blazer emblazoned with the Italian designer's signature emblem print. She finished off the Gucci logo-mania look with pointy-toed, slingback pumps and a choker that matched the summer-ready suit set. RELATED: Camila Cabello Just Debuted a Mullet On Instagram She accessorized the look with gold rings and similar hoop earrings while her shiny brunette hair, expertly coiffed by her longtime hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, was parted down the middle and worn pin straight. For glam, she went with a deep rose shadow and a pink lip. The singer's third album, "Familia," was released today, and she recently told People she was in "the worst mental health state ever" while creating the music. "I was cripplingly anxious ... I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better," she said. "I just word-vomited into a mic in the form of a melody. It really doesn't get more personal than that. I was all stream of consciousness."

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Camila Cabello Paired Her See-Through Lace Bustier With Gucci Booty Shorts

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.