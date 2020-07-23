Cameron Diaz Gushed About Motherhood In a Candid Interview
"It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I."
Cameron Diaz is opening up about being a mother to her and Benji Madden's six-month-old daughter Raddix. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, and new winemaker spoke about what life has been like with her baby.
"It’s been heaven, Jimmy,” Diaz said. She went on to say that she now understands why friends tell her to cherish every moment.
“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” she said. “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”
“But it’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it, and to let her be her," Diaz said. “It’s just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy.”
She also admitted that her phone used to be full of her dog and her dog's poop but added that they are not of her child.
Watch the full video here:
Diaz and Madden announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post back in March. In the time since they have been very private about their life with Raddix. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she did mention that her husband has already written about a dozen songs about her since she was born.