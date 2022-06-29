Celebrity Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz Is Coming Out of Retirement for a Netflix Movie With Jamie Foxx And somehow, Tom Brady was involved. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage After nearly a decade off from acting — though she's been plenty busy getting married, raising a baby, and not washing her face — Cameron Diaz is making her way back to the big screen. On Wednesday, her friend and co-star Jamie Foxx made an announcement via Twitter that has movie-goers (and some football fans) everywhere quaking: Diaz will co-star alongside Foxx in Netflix action-comedy (according to Variety) movie, Back in Action. Drew Barrymore Has a Very Special Nickname for Cameron Diaz The actor shared an audio recording of a phone call with Diaz where the two are discussing her return. When Diaz expresses her nerves, Foxx tells her he has a friend on the line who's familiar with the coming-out-of-retirement territory. A moment later, football legend (often referred to as the G.O.A.T.) Tom Brady joined the call. "I feel excited but I don't know how to do this, you know?" Diaz explained to Foxx, who then replied, "I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this." "I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady adds with a laugh. "Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this but no turning back now," Foxx wrote in his Tweet. "Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION — our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year." Diaz also posted the phone conversation to her Instagram Story, writing, "@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!" The actress, who is married to Benji Madden with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Raddix, previously explained her acting hiatus to Kevin Hart on his podcast Hart to Heart. "I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she said. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit