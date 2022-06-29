Cameron Diaz Is Coming Out of Retirement for a Netflix Movie With Jamie Foxx

And somehow, Tom Brady was involved.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2022
Cameron Diaz MPTF Health and Fitness at The Wasserman Campus
Photo: Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

After nearly a decade off from acting — though she's been plenty busy getting married, raising a baby, and not washing her faceCameron Diaz is making her way back to the big screen. On Wednesday, her friend and co-star Jamie Foxx made an announcement via Twitter that has movie-goers (and some football fans) everywhere quaking: Diaz will co-star alongside Foxx in Netflix action-comedy (according to Variety) movie, Back in Action.

The actor shared an audio recording of a phone call with Diaz where the two are discussing her return. When Diaz expresses her nerves, Foxx tells her he has a friend on the line who's familiar with the coming-out-of-retirement territory. A moment later, football legend (often referred to as the G.O.A.T.) Tom Brady joined the call.

"I feel excited but I don't know how to do this, you know?" Diaz explained to Foxx, who then replied, "I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this."

"I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady adds with a laugh.

"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this but no turning back now," Foxx wrote in his Tweet. "Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION — our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year."

Diaz also posted the phone conversation to her Instagram Story, writing, "@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

The actress, who is married to Benji Madden with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Raddix, previously explained her acting hiatus to Kevin Hart on his podcast Hart to Heart. "I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she said. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Diego Boneta
Diego Boneta Says Chivalry Isn't Dead
Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Said He "Woke up" When Emma Stone Did Her Spider-Man Screen Test
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Never Actually Wanted to Be a Pop Star
Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst
TBT: Tobey Maguire Said Kissing Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man" Was Like "Giving Her Mouth to Mouth"
Paris Hilton, Benji Madden
Paris Hilton Publicly Declared Her Love for Benji Madden on MySpace
Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock
Kid Rock Said Getting Married to Pamela Anderson Was a "Blast" but "Being Married Sucks"
Kim K and Reggie Bush Were in It for the Love
Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush Just Seemed So in Love
Hari Nef
Hari Nef Is That Girl
Will Smith, Sheree Zampino
Will Smith Once Compared His and Sheree Zampino's Marriage to "Chinese Water Torture"
TBT: Cameron Diaz & Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon Said Cameron Diaz Was His "Muse"
TBT: Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith
Why Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson Married Each Other Twice
Alison Brie Dave Franco Little Hours Premiere
Alison Brie and Dave Franco's Complete Relationship Timeline
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck Won Jennifer Garner Over Via Email
Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher
A Complete Timeline of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Steve Martin and Martin Short Share More Than Just a Name
How to Talk Dirty
How to Talk Dirty, Even If You're Shy