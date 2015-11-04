Cameron Diaz's Luxurious NYC Apartment Is Now on the Market—Take a Look Inside

Prepare for some serious real estate envy. Or, if you are actually interested in investing in a new apartment, get ready to start saving your hard-earned dollars because Cameron Diaz's insanely gorgeous New York City pad is now on the market for $4.25 million.

Situated in Greenwich Village, the actress's swanky apartment boasts a sunny living room, unique finishings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a giant dining room with antique rose-gold glass accents for the most luxurious entertaining space.

Throughout the home, gold accents and mirror-lined walls make for a chic space with a ritzy atmosphere. Not to mention, the many mirrors also accentuate the natural lighting that streams in through the south-facing windows.

Complete with top-of-the-line appliances, a pull-out pantry, a master suite with custom closets, and a bathroom with designer glass tiles, tenants can expect only the best from their living experience.

So, what are you waiting for? Based on how gorgeous this apartment is, we can count on it being a race to the finish for the next lucky person who decides to claim this space for themselves.

1 of 5 Courtesy of Zillow

The Bedroom 

The apartment's master suite—complete with hand-stenciled ceilings and giant windows—offers the perfect space to unwind after a long day.

2 of 5 Courtesy of Zillow

The Master Bath

The master bath is the cherry-on-top of an already amazing apartment. With endless counter space and metallic-tiled walls, this space was made for relaxing.

3 of 5 Courtesy of Zillow

The Kitchen 

The kitchen is done in a deep green hue for the coolest cooking space around. With gold, complementary accents and top-of-the-line appliances, becoming a master chef just got a lot more sophisticated.

 

4 of 5 Courtesy of Zillow

Chic Storage Space

Even the hall closet is absolutely fabulous. We can't get enough of the many mirrors throughout the apartment that make the whole space feel bigger.

5 of 5 Courtesy of Zillow

The Living Room 

The large south-facing windows allow for plenty of natural light in Diaz's linen-colored living room.

