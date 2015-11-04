Cameron Diaz's Luxurious NYC Apartment Is Now on the Market—Take a Look Inside

Prepare for some serious real estate envy. Or, if you are actually interested in investing in a new apartment, get ready to start saving your hard-earned dollars because Cameron Diaz's insanely gorgeous New York City pad is now on the market for $4.25 million.

Situated in Greenwich Village, the actress's swanky apartment boasts a sunny living room, unique finishings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a giant dining room with antique rose-gold glass accents for the most luxurious entertaining space.

Throughout the home, gold accents and mirror-lined walls make for a chic space with a ritzy atmosphere. Not to mention, the many mirrors also accentuate the natural lighting that streams in through the south-facing windows.

Complete with top-of-the-line appliances, a pull-out pantry, a master suite with custom closets, and a bathroom with designer glass tiles, tenants can expect only the best from their living experience.

So, what are you waiting for? Based on how gorgeous this apartment is, we can count on it being a race to the finish for the next lucky person who decides to claim this space for themselves.