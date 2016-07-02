See Calvin Harris Show Off His Rock Hard Abs in Mexico

You can't go anywhere these days without seeing the latest pictures of Hiddleswift, and that can't be easy for Taylor Swift's ex-beau Calvin Harris. But what better way to leave your former flame in the rear view mirror than by hanging out on a gorgeous Mexican beach for a few days? That's exactly what the 32-year-old DJ decided to do this week, and he's giving us major #VacationGoals.

Harris got out of town and headed to Cabo for some rest, relaxation, and Hiddleswift-free time, and he posted some amazing images from the beach. In the Instagram pics, the DJ is rocking khaki shorts, a white tee, and an appropriately tropical button-up.

🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 A photo posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jul 1, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

🌋🌋🌋 A photo posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jul 1, 2016 at 3:49pm PDT

🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jul 1, 2016 at 6:45pm PDT

We'll admit that the music producer, who recently released a new single "This Is What You Came For" featuring Rihanna, is a little overdressed for the beach, but never fear! If you're looking for some pics of Harris's rock-hard abs, you'll love his "ultimate pool boy" look, complete with bitty blue speedo.

We said YES A photo posted by @emilnava on Jun 20, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

He and his friends are definitely beach-ready in that picture, and with a body like that, we're willing to bet Harris is fighting off the ladies down in Mexico.