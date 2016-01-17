8 Times Birthday Boy Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift Made Us Jealous of Their Love

Alo Ceballos/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Jan 17, 2016 @ 8:15 am

Happy birthday to Calvin Harris! Today, the Scottish DJ turns 32. Since debuting his first chart-topping electro-house album, I Created Disco, in 2007, Harris has proven he's a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. And, not only has he seen incredible musical success, but, in 2015, he also managed to score romantically with one of music's hottest artists. But, we'll get to that in a moment.

After releasing his first album to the masses, Harris wasted no time releasing his second. In 2009, he dropped Ready for the Weekend, which turned into another chart-topper on the UK Albums Chart.

It wasn't, however, until Harris's third album,18 Months, that he gained international fame. From there, the rest is history. And, by history, we mean he kept us moving and grooving to his catchy beats and instant-hit studio collaborations with the making of his fourth album, Motion (2014).

This past year, a lot's changed for Harris. Most notably, he's been linked to 1989 singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since March, 2015. And, we gotta say, things are looking pretty ah-dorable for the couple. Given their most recent Instagram pics, we're pretty sure there's not a single drop of bad blood between the pair. See for yourself in the adorable photos below. Happy birthday, Calvin!

1 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Snowman Building Skills

You know what they say, “couples who build snowmen together, stay together.” …Right?

2 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Three’s Company

Let’s be honest. You really can’t have too many cooks in the kitchen when your co-chefs are Karlie Kloss and Calvin Harris. 

3 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Swan Squad

T-Swift said it best when she cleverly captioned this photo, “Swan squad.”

4 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Piggyback Pair

What can we even say about this, besides the obvious: “Awwww.” 

5 of 8 Instagram/@calvinharris

Strike the Purr-fect Pose 

Swift’s kitties, Detective Olivia Benson and Doctor Meredith Grey, pose attentively while Harris snaps their photo. 

6 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Hearts Melted

While Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid may have cooled off since this romantic photo was snapped, Swift and Harris have no sign of stopping. (Especially given the support of their favorite supermodel single lady, Karlie Kloss)

7 of 8 Instagram/@calvinharris

Cat Parents

Harris has to know by now. When you date Swift, you also date her cats. Here, the Dj is seen cat-sitting Swift’s feline, Meredith Grey.

8 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Of course she can! She's T-Swift, after all. And, you, Calvin, are one lucky birthday boy. Congrats!

