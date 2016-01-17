8 Times Birthday Boy Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift Made Us Jealous of Their Love

Happy birthday to Calvin Harris! Today, the Scottish DJ turns 32. Since debuting his first chart-topping electro-house album, I Created Disco, in 2007, Harris has proven he's a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. And, not only has he seen incredible musical success, but, in 2015, he also managed to score romantically with one of music's hottest artists. But, we'll get to that in a moment.

After releasing his first album to the masses, Harris wasted no time releasing his second. In 2009, he dropped Ready for the Weekend, which turned into another chart-topper on the UK Albums Chart.

It wasn't, however, until Harris's third album,18 Months, that he gained international fame. From there, the rest is history. And, by history, we mean he kept us moving and grooving to his catchy beats and instant-hit studio collaborations with the making of his fourth album, Motion (2014).

RELATED: Taylor Swift's Acoustic Performance of "Wildest Dreams" Will Blow Your Mind

This past year, a lot's changed for Harris. Most notably, he's been linked to 1989 singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since March, 2015. And, we gotta say, things are looking pretty ah-dorable for the couple. Given their most recent Instagram pics, we're pretty sure there's not a single drop of bad blood between the pair. See for yourself in the adorable photos below. Happy birthday, Calvin!

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Calvin Harris Show Off Their Impressive Snowman