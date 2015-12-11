whitelogo
whitelogo
Calista Flockhart
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Calista Flockhart
Videos
Calista Flockhart Reveals Harrison Ford's Texting Technique
Dec 11, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Calista Flockhart Turns 51 Today (and We Can Hardly Believe It!)
Nov 11, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Supergirl
's Melissa Benoist Perfectly Explains Why Her Character is a Feminist
Oct 27, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
Here's Your First Look at Melissa Benoist Suited Up as Supergirl
Mar 06, 2015 @ 5:50 pm
TV Shows
Happy Birthday, Calista Flockhart! See The Actress's
InStyle
Covers
Nov 11, 2014 @ 8:19 am
Hair Color
Calista Flockhart's New Hairstyle
Jul 25, 2011 @ 3:50 pm
Celebrity
Harrison Ford Weds in Wranglers
Jun 24, 2010 @ 2:03 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!