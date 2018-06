Cakes By Color

Small blooms such as stephanotis, the only flower used in this bouquet by New York City florist Chestnuts in the Tuileries, look like a lush field of blossoms when repeated all over a wedding cake. For this creation, made of two equal-size tiers topped by a smaller one, Kate Sullivan, of New York's Lovin Sullivan Cakes, used a base of white fondant. She attached nearly 600 handmade sugar-paste flowers using royal icing.Cake by LovinSullivanCakes