Caitlyn Jenner Inspires LGBTQ Youth at Camp Lightbulb    

Talk about a constructive way to spend the weekend: Caitlyn Jenner took some time out of her busy schedule this week to visit with the kids at Camp Lightbulb and share her inspiring story. The camp, which hosts LGBTQ youth for a week-long experience in Provincetown, Massachusetts, welcomed Jenner as a special guest speaker yesterday.

Jenner, the 66-year-old former Olympic gold medalist, posted a picture of herself with the campers on Instagram, expressing how happy she was to be there. For the event, she wore a simple, classy black-and-white dress and a pair of short heels (apparently, not traditional camp garb for her!).

In the caption on her post, Jenner wrote, "What a great time I had with the kids from @camplightbulb. We had so much fun! Truly a great program."

Camp Lightbulb posted a picture of Jenner speaking to its own Instagram account, commenting on what a special event it was: "Thank you @caitlynjenner for being our special guest at the @camplightbulb benefit. It was a great evening for all of us, especially the Campers."

Since her transition, Jenner has become a spokesperson for LGBTQ rights, and she was recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, wearing an amazing gold jumpsuit and her Olympic medal.

Jenner is undoubtedly an inspiration to the youth at Camp Lightbulb—as she is to all of us—and it's heartwarming to see her supporting their journeys.