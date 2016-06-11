Caitlyn Jenner Slips into a Saucy Mini Dress at Moschino Resort Show    

Caitlyn Jenner doesn't have to blow kisses to her fans—her latest getup takes care of that for her! The 66-year-old former Olympian and current TV star pulled out a sassy mini dress for her appearance at the Moschino Resort 2017 show on Friday night and with a bright red lips pattern allover, she was tough to miss.

The design, by Moschino natch, was also cut close to the body. She paired the mini dress with black knee-high boots and understated jewelry. Her caramel brown locks were styled loosely around her face, and her own lips were glossed in a neutral shade, unlike the red mouths on her getup.

While she's certainly more involved in the fashion scene lately, the I Am Cait star is keeping up with her athletic past, as well. It was recently announced that Jenner will be the face of H&M Sport—the brand plans to release a campaign film ahead of the Olympics this summer.

And though Jenner's own competing days are over, she still keeps up with her Olympian friends. Earlier this week, she posted an Instagram selfie with Bryan Clay, the decathlete who took home a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The two snapped a picture in the middle of their golf outing, and Jenner captioned the image: "What a great athlete! Only question is...who wins the golf game???"

She never did let us know who clinched the match, and between the two amazing athletes, it's too close to call.