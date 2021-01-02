Busy Philipps Revealed That Her 12-Year-Old Child Birdie Is "Gay and Out"

Busy Philipps is opening up about her eldest child's sexuality and gender identity for the first time. After receiving Birdie's permission to go public with their story, Philipps shared that her 12-year-old is gay, and prefers they/them pronouns during the latest episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best.

"For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” she revealed. "Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately… I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew."

Busy added that Birdie's pronouns are they/them, but that she hasn't been using them properly in order to protect her child's privacy. "I said, 'you know Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns,'" she explained. "Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them and I haven't been doing it because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to."

"And then Bird was like, 'I don't give a f—k. You can talk about that I'm gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great,'" Philipps continued. "So I said, 'Ok I can talk about it on the podcast."

Philipps went on to share an emotional conversation she had with Birdie about not being afraid to be unapologetically themself.

The chat was prompted after she found the preteen laying on the floor of her room listening to Harry Styles's "Fine Line" on repeat. "I laid down on the floor as well and I was like, 'Are you alright? Do you want to talk about anything?'" Philipps said. "And Birdie said, 'It's just, I feel like I'm alive but I'm not really living? You know? And I just want the living part to start.' And I got really emotional because I said, 'First off, welcome to being my daughter, but I want to say this to you because I wish someone had said this to me. This is living. You can't wait for it to start.'"