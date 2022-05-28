Busy Philipps and Her Husband Marc Silverstein Split After 15 Years of Marriage

Busy Philipps and her husband, film screenwriter and director Marc Silverstein, have called it quits after nearly 15 years of marriage.

Philipps broke the sad news on Friday's episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, and revealed that she and Silverstein have been secretly separated for more than a year. "It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she said. "And we really discussed, like, how do I handle it sort of publicly. Because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year."

She continued, "But the truth is, we, you know, there's, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right? Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy in this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."

Busy added that just the idea of putting out one of those stereotypical celebrity breakup statement made not only her, but also Marc "truly ill." The actress explained that you should only do "what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life" and that "you don't have to follow a conventional idea just because it's been done before." She noted that she and Marc wanted to "figure out" their own feelings before going public with the news.

"The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f---ing much was by not involving the public," Philipps concluded. She and Silverstein share two children together, Birdie Leigh, 13, and 8-year-old Cricket Pearl.