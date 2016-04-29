Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the Beauty Products That Have Changed Her Life

You've spotted her on shopping sprees with Taylor Swift via Instagram and sharing the stage with Nick Jonas at the American Country Music Awards. However, Kelsea Ballerini holds her own with or without her all-star squad. Earlier this month, the country starlet released the music video for her latest single, "Peter Pan," a dramatic ballad and departure from her typically upbeat tracks like "Love Me Like You Mean It."

Merely weeks off the high of winning her first ACM award, Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for a Radio Disney award and will perform at the American Country Countdown Awards this weekend. Before she continues heating up the stages, we grabbed a few minutes with the songstress to get the scoop on her beauty routine and summer essentials.

As for her new look, we're calling "Dibs" on how to steal Ballerini's gorgeous looks seen in the short below. Keep scrolling to watch her give us an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look.

What was the best part about performing with Nick Jonas?

"I got to fulfill a dream of performing with one of the guys who was on a poster on my wall growing up — I was a big Jonas Brothers fan!"

How does your beauty routine change on and off stage?

"On stage, you can get away with more, so I definitely use that to my advantage and go bolder with fashion, hair, and makeup. I love a smoky eye and long lashes. Off stage, I try to keep it pretty natural and as minimal as possible just to give my skin a break."

What is your go-to festival look?

"My favorite festival beauty look is definitely braids and hats: a messy fishtail braid and a cute outfit, and I'm ready!"

What is a beauty trend you want to try?

"I've always wanted to dye my hair a bright color. I recently dyed the ends of my hair purple — it lasted about a day, and then I was over it. But I'm totally happy I finally did it!"

What are the beauty products that have changed your life?

"Eyelash extensions, hair texture spray, dry shampoo, and gray nail polish — those are my go-to staples."

What are your favorite products — steal and splurge?

"[Steal:] Not Your Mother's CleanFreak Dry Shampoo ($5; target.com); Soft Lips chapstick ($3; target.com), and Essie nail polish ($9; target.com)— my favorite colors are Petal Pushers and Ballet Slippers. I totally splurge on hair products. I use the brand Healthy SexyHair, and I love it. Anything by Oribe is incredible, too. I definitely splurge on my foundation — I recently started using Laura Mercier ($48; sephora.com), and it's perfect!"

How do you get your perfect messy waves?

"I don't wash my hair every day, so I get tons of texture, and I use a curling wand. After that, I tease the heck out of it!"

Name a perfume you will always love.

"I've always loved Sexy Little Thing, Noir [from] Victoria's Secret. I have so many bottles that I put in my purse, car, and on the bus so I'm never without it."

What is the best beauty advice you have ever received?

"Always wash your face before you go to bed — skin care is key."