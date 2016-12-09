The Burberry Trench Celebrities Can't Get Enough of

Courtesy Burberry
Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 09, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Looking to invest in a timeless winter coat? One that can be worn as fancy or as casual as you'd like? Look no further than Burberry's Sandringham Fit Cashmere Trench ($2,595; burberry.com)—an Italian-woven cashmere version of its classic trench. We love the coat for it's versatility: You can wear it relaxed and casual, leaving the belt dangling in that effortless, chic way, or you can taper the waist tying your belt in a dressier manner.

It's no surprise that Best Dressed regulars like Jennifer Lawrence, Naomie Harris, and Lily James have been seen running around town wearing the coat. Here, all the celebs who are loving this perfect investment piece.

1 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Jennifer Lawrence

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Felicity Jones

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Greta Gerwig

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Anne Hathaway

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Scarlett Johansson

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Rose Byrne

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Naomie Harris

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Lily James

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

 Jessica Chastain

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Keira Knightley

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy Burberry

Anna Kendrick

Starting at $2,595 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!