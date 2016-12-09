The Burberry Trench Celebrities Can't Get Enough of

Looking to invest in a timeless winter coat? One that can be worn as fancy or as casual as you'd like? Look no further than Burberry's Sandringham Fit Cashmere Trench ($2,595; burberry.com)—an Italian-woven cashmere version of its classic trench. We love the coat for it's versatility: You can wear it relaxed and casual, leaving the belt dangling in that effortless, chic way, or you can taper the waist tying your belt in a dressier manner.

It's no surprise that Best Dressed regulars like Jennifer Lawrence, Naomie Harris, and Lily James have been seen running around town wearing the coat. Here, all the celebs who are loving this perfect investment piece.