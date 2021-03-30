BTS Shares Their Experience With Anti-Asian Racism

The beginning of the new year comes with the irresistible urge to start over fresh, which means it's a great time to get a haircut. This decade's first big hair trends include looks at every length that can be tailored to your hair texture and personal style. For anyone with a blunt bob — the most popular haircut of the past few years — you probably already guessed that the cut will still be going strong into the next decade. But there will be a few tweaks. As seen on Kerry Washington, 2020's bob has textured, softer edges, and looks amazing whether you part it down the middle or off to the side. RELATED: The 10 Hairstyles You'll See Everywhere This Winter But if you swear that 2020 is going to be the year you finally grow out your hair, let Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian's extra-long lengths be your inspiration. Or, you can get the look instantly with the help of some clip in extensions. To help you figure out how to wear your hair in the new year, we've rounded up the five biggest haircut trends of 2020, so you'll be sure of what you want before you head to the salon in January. VIDEO: The Five Biggest Haircut Trends of 2020