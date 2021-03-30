BTS Shares Their Experience With Anti-Asian Racism
The group made a statement in solidarity with the Stop AAPI Hate movement.
In the wake of rising violence against Asians in the United States, many celebrities and activists are speaking out about their own experiences. On Monday, BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jin, RM, and Suga joined in the call to stop Asian hate with a post about their own experiences.
On Twitter, they wrote, "We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger."
The group then went on to explain how they have encountered racism in their own lives. "We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English."
They continued, "We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem. What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message. But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."
According to an analysis released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen by at least 150% in the last year. In New York City that number is exponentially higher according to NYPD data that showed a 1900% increase in crimes against Asians. This has included devastating attacks on elderly people and a mass shooting targeting Asian women in Atlanta just last week.
Despite an Executive order signed by President Joe Biden directing federal agencies to combat xenophobia, these attacks are still on the rise.
For resources and ways to help, go to Stop Asian Hate.