Nicola Peltz Posed for a Steamy Topless Selfie with Brooklyn Beckham
The couple hasn't been shy about their love.
Young love, thy name is Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz. The couple, who have never been shy about PDA, paying tribute to each other in very permanent ways, and still waiting to have a royal wedding-level ceremony, shared a sexy bathroom selfie on Instagram. The snapshot went up on Beckham's Stories and featured a cluttered bathroom counter, a mirror selfie, and the perfect placement of that clutter to cover up everything that needed to be obscured to stay in line with Instagram's rules.
Both Beckham and Peltz are topless in the photo, which Beckham captioned with "My safe place" and "love you baby."
Designer bags from Fendi and Christian Dior, a few summer-ready hats, and clever camera angles made sure the topless shot stayed rated PG. Peltz posted the same photo to her Stories, adding the caption, "mine" with a weeping emoji.
Peltz also posted a less racy post to her main feed, showing Beckham at work behind the camera. Naturally, their PDA migrated to the comments section, where Beckham wrote, "The most beautiful person to photograph."
Beckham and Peltz have been engaged since summer 2020, when they both posted about the news on Instagram. Just a few months later, they celebrated their first anniversary in October with another sexy snapshot.