Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Got Married And there were so many celebrity guests in attendance. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Credit: Getty Last night, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot during a traditional Jewish ceremony at the heiress's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. And as one might assume, the guest list for the lavish affair was majorly star-studded. For starters, Brooklyn's famous family — parents Victoria and David Beckham, and siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — were all in attendance. A source also revealed to People that former Spice Girl Mel C was in the pews, as were Serena and Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria. Other notable names reportedly on the guest list were Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Ahead of the black-tie reception, the bride and groom hosted a pre-wedding party for approximately 500 people the night before. According to a source, Brooklyn and Nicola coordinated in matching white suits and walked around "holding hands and sneaking kisses" at the event. RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Had Their Wisdom Teeth Made Into Matching Necklaces The couple got engaged in July 2020 and shared the happy news on Instagram, six months after first making their relationship public. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote alongside a post-engagement photo of the pair. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day." Nicola posted the same snapshot on her gird, gushing in the caption: "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift."

