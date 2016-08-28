Brooklyn Beckham Flexes His Muscles in Latest Instagram Posts

Chloë Grace Moretz is undeniably a lucky girl. Yesterday, her beau Brooklyn Beckham showed off his impressive physique in a serious of gym pictures, and we have to say, those are some serious gains.

The 17-year-old up-and-coming photographer posted a couple Instagram shots from his workout yesterday, showing fans how he keeps his muscles in top shape. In the first video, he's doing push-ups with ease, wearing a backwards baseball cap, gym shorts, and sneakers. His newly blonde hair falls over his shoulder as he bangs out a few dozen reps—no big deal, right? Beckham captioned the image with "Easy push-ups."

Easy push-ups. @chasenfitness 🙏🏼 A video posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 27, 2016 at 12:30pm PDT

In the second shot, David Beckham's oldest son is posing for the camera, letting his hair fall down to cover his face. He's flexing to show off his sculpted biceps and six-pack abs while wearing boxing gloves from his workout. Beckham is definitely showing us up when it comes to his dedication to fitness.

@chasenfitness A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 27, 2016 at 12:39pm PDT

Don't be fooled, though—Beckham is as talented as he is buff. He's been making a name for himself as a talented photographer, showing off his skills on social media by posting pictures of one of his favorite subjects: his lovely girlfriend.