Brooklyn Beckham Shares Sweet Date Night Snap of His "Bae" Chloë Grace Moretz

Now that Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz have gone public with their relationship, the duo can't stop gushing over each other in swoon-worthy snaps. The 17-year-old aspiring model's fans filled his Instagram comments with crying emojis Friday after seeing his latest post that showed the actress sitting on the floor outside of a hotel room with two cups and plastic bags filled with food in front of her.

"Late night take out with the bae," Victoria and David Beckham's son captioned the photo, adding a heart emoticon. In it, the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star rocks a sweatshirt, shorts and a baseball cap pulled low over her eyes and smiles sweetly for the camera.

The pair has gone on a photo-posting spree of each other as of late. Thursday, Beckham shared an adorable black-and-white shot that showed him and Moretz wearing matching checkered Vans as they propped their feet up. "Matching. missing this one," he wrote alongside it. That photo came after he shared a sweet snap of them posing for a mirrored selfie, with Moretz pursing her lips as she snapped the photo, wearing a chic black and white top, high waist pants and a jacket.

The usually private Moretz even got in on the action, posting a photo of them cuddling up in a car. In the black and white snap, Moretz gazes out the window and cozies against Beckham's sweatshirt as he rests his lips on her head.

Moretz has been filming the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid in London, and it's clear that shooting in Beckham's hometown has its perks.