Brooklyn Beckham Offers You a Free Ticket to His Gun Show

Just like his dad, Brooklyn Beckham does not play games in the gym. Victoria and David Beckham's 17-year-old son proved just that again when he shared another snap on Instagram of himself lifting weights during an intense workout session.
In the black-and-white photo, Brooklyn rocks a Rolling Stone T-shirt with rolled up sleeves, black pants, and a black skull cap, and shows off his chiseled arms as he lifts a heavy weight. "Working hard. @mrbobbyrich light weight lots of reps," he captioned the shot Wednesday.
While it's been several weeks since Brooklyn has posted a photo of himself in the gym, he has no problem showing off his body-sculpting progress with his followers on the 'gram. Last month, he revealed one of the ways his trainers help him tone up his physique, and shared a video of himself lifting his bodyweight on a bar and kicking his legs from side to side.
It's clear Brooklyn's hard work is paying off. Just look at the way he knocked out the twenty-two pushup challenge for charity after David nominated him for the cause.
So my lovely friend Mr Guy Richie the film maker and supreme athlete has nominated me to do 22 press ups consecutively for 22 days ( and by the way his challenge was that I do my first lot at 44,000 feet as he knows I'm travelling) ....This isn't one of his daily routines where he likes to teach u a lesson and beat you, it's for a very good reason... 22 service men kill themselves post conflict... 22 a day, basically 1 an hour. So I am doing what Guy R , Jason S and Charlie H are doing and supporting , respecting and appreciating all the service men and women and their sacrifice ... we shine a light to support and help save lives ... @guyritchie @justintheroux @brooklynbeckham
Keep up the good work, Brooklyn!