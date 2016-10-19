Brooklyn Beckham Offers You a Free Ticket to His Gun Show

Just like his dad, Brooklyn Beckham does not play games in the gym. Victoria and David Beckham's 17-year-old son proved just that again when he shared another snap on Instagram of himself lifting weights during an intense workout session.

In the black-and-white photo, Brooklyn rocks a Rolling Stone T-shirt with rolled up sleeves, black pants, and a black skull cap, and shows off his chiseled arms as he lifts a heavy weight. "Working hard. @mrbobbyrich light weight lots of reps," he captioned the shot Wednesday.

Working hard. @mrbobbyrich light weight lots of reps A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:17am PDT

While it's been several weeks since Brooklyn has posted a photo of himself in the gym, he has no problem showing off his body-sculpting progress with his followers on the 'gram. Last month, he revealed one of the ways his trainers help him tone up his physique, and shared a video of himself lifting his bodyweight on a bar and kicking his legs from side to side.

Nice workout lads @iamjamesmcvey @mrbobbyrich A video posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

It's clear Brooklyn's hard work is paying off. Just look at the way he knocked out the twenty-two pushup challenge for charity after David nominated him for the cause.

Thank you for the nomination!! This is me accepting your challenge Dad to honour the 22 Service men that kill themselves daily. Now it's your turn to get stuck in chaps..I nominate @mrbobbyrich & @jessejjenkins 👊🏽 A video posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 22, 2016 at 5:10am PDT

Keep up the good work, Brooklyn!