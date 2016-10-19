Brooklyn Beckham Offers You a Free Ticket to His Gun Show

Brandi Fowler
Oct 19, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Just like his dad, Brooklyn Beckham does not play games in the gym. Victoria and David Beckham's 17-year-old son proved just that again when he shared another snap on Instagram of himself lifting weights during an intense workout session.

In the black-and-white photo, Brooklyn rocks a Rolling Stone T-shirt with rolled up sleeves, black pants, and a black skull cap, and shows off his chiseled arms as he lifts a heavy weight. "Working hard. @mrbobbyrich light weight lots of reps," he captioned the shot Wednesday.

While it's been several weeks since Brooklyn has posted a photo of himself in the gym, he has no problem showing off his body-sculpting progress with his followers on the 'gram. Last month, he revealed one of the ways his trainers help him tone up his physique, and shared a video of himself lifting his bodyweight on a bar and kicking his legs from side to side.

It's clear Brooklyn's hard work is paying off. Just look at the way he knocked out the twenty-two pushup challenge for charity after David nominated him for the cause.

NEWS: Brooklyn Beckham and His Dad Basically Look Like the Same Person

Keep up the good work, Brooklyn!

