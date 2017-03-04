12 Times Birthday Boy Brooklyn Beckham Looked Just Like Mom and Dad

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham—you little stud, you. Today, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son turns 18 and he's got all the British charm and good looks to make our once-teenage-girl hearts skip a beat.
Thanks to his mega-famous (and ridiculously attractive) parents, the model-photographer essentially hit the genetic jackpot. On Instagram, the teen often posts his latest skate tricks and selfies, all while looking a whole lot like mom and dad. And although he usually filters photos in black-and-white, his good looks still shine through.
VIDEO: 10 of the Beckhams' Cutest Family Photos
To see for yourself, scroll through the birthday boy's best Instagrams. We promise, you'll be swooning over this cutie Beckham boy in an instant.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement