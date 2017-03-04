12 Times Birthday Boy Brooklyn Beckham Looked Just Like Mom and Dad

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Mar 04, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham—you little stud, you. Today, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son turns 18 and he's got all the British charm and good looks to make our once-teenage-girl hearts skip a beat.

Thanks to his mega-famous (and ridiculously attractive) parents, the model-photographer essentially hit the genetic jackpot. On Instagram, the teen often posts his latest skate tricks and selfies, all while looking a whole lot like mom and dad. And although he usually filters photos in black-and-white, his good looks still shine through.

VIDEO: 10 of the Beckhams' Cutest Family Photos

 

To see for yourself, scroll through the birthday boy's best Instagrams. We promise, you'll be swooning over this cutie Beckham boy in an instant.

1 of 12 brooklynbeckham/instagram

Twinning

The force is strong with this one.

Advertisement
2 of 12 brooklynbeckham/instagram

Taking after mom

Clearly Brooklyn has an eye for the arts, just like his famous "mummy."

3 of 12 brooklynbeckham/instagram

Hat trick

Matching beanies and bulging arm muscles are the trick to making us think these two are brothers, not father and son.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Father-Son Time

"Matching outfit matching moonrocks," Brooklyn captioned this photo of himself and his dad in coordinated ensembles with matching Adidas + Kanye West's Yeezy "Moonrock" sneakers.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Soccer-Build Selfie

At just 17, the teen's clearly taking after his soccer star dad with that athletic build of his.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Beckham Book

When your dad is famous, his face tends to turn up everywhere. 

Advertisement
7 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Kisses from Mom

Ah, c'mon, Brooklyn. You know you love kisses from mom.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Skater Boy

Brooklyn's hair game was on-point for this skate park selfie. 

Advertisement
9 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

DJ Brooklyn

Holding his headphones close, the teen spun some tunes in this trippy rainbow-colored Insta edit. 

Advertisement
10 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Hat Clad

Rocking a relaxed fedora, Brooklyn clearly inherited some of his A-game fashion sense from mom.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Smooth Selfie

Beckham snapped this sleepy shot and looked a whole lot like mom and dad in the process.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Double Take

The British birthday boy buckled up his overalls and got to posing.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!