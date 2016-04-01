Brooke Shields Is Renting Out Her Los Angeles Mansion—See Inside

If you thought your rent was expensive, brace yourself for what it costs to live in Brooke Shields's Los Angeles mansion: $35,000 a month. One look inside the extravagant, cottage-like estate in the Pacific Palisades, however, and the price makes a lot of sense.

Boasting 5,345-square feet, the living space has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. With multiple dining and sitting areas, there's more than enough space for families to spread out and live comfortably. Since Shields spends most of her time in New York, the actress's home is often left vacant, which is why she's renting out the gorgeous space, Zillow reports.

Inside the L.A. mansion, guests can expect a relaxed, serene escape. The colors on the walls are mostly white, making for a tranquil ambiance throughout. Many of the rooms have high, wood-paneled ceilings and large windows for plenty of natural lighting. Not to mention, those lucky enough to call dibs on the master suite can count on having a large-screen TV, a soaking tub in the master bathroom, and a fireplace at their disposal.

In the kitchen area, Shields has only the best appliances in place, and plenty of counter space for cooking. Outside, there's a large in-ground pool, several expansive decks with seating, and the gorgeous treetop views aren't too bad, either. See for yourself in the photos below.