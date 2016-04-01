Brooke Shields Is Renting Out Her Los Angeles Mansion—See Inside

If you thought your rent was expensive, brace yourself for what it costs to live in Brooke Shields's Los Angeles mansion: $35,000 a month. One look inside the extravagant, cottage-like estate in the Pacific Palisades, however, and the price makes a lot of sense.

Boasting 5,345-square feet, the living space has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. With multiple dining and sitting areas, there's more than enough space for families to spread out and live comfortably. Since Shields spends most of her time in New York, the actress's home is often left vacant, which is why she's renting out the gorgeous space, Zillow reports. 

Inside the L.A. mansion, guests can expect a relaxed, serene escape. The colors on the walls are mostly white, making for a tranquil ambiance throughout. Many of the rooms have high, wood-paneled ceilings and large windows for plenty of natural lighting. Not to mention, those lucky enough to call dibs on the master suite can count on having a large-screen TV, a soaking tub in the master bathroom, and a fireplace at their disposal.

In the kitchen area, Shields has only the best appliances in place, and plenty of counter space for cooking. Outside, there's a large in-ground pool, several expansive decks with seating, and the gorgeous treetop views aren't too bad, either. See for yourself in the photos below. 

The Kitchen Area

The dining room is connected to the kitchen for easy and accessible dinner parties. 

Outside the Home

Got several cars? No problem. Shields has plenty of parking space outside her gated home.

The Kitchen

Whipping up your favorite recipes with family and friends is a breeze in this spacious kitchen.

Inside the Kitchen

Here, you can see just how large the kitchen really is. With a large island, two stovetops, and a giant refrigerator, this kitchen was made for a master chef. 

The Kitchenette

Want popcorn or a quick snack mid-movie? No problem. This kitchenette is housed in a TV room that's separate from the main kitchen area for added convenience.

The Main Entrance

This grand entrance features two-story high ceilings with a wrap-around balcony space for shelving books—which Shields has color-coded. 

The Formal Sitting Room

Here, the massive space features expansive windows for letting natural lighting into the seating area, as well as a grand piano for serenading guests. 

The Living Room

This living room is practically an in-home theater with a projector and giant screen for watching movies.

The Pool

Outside, there's an in-ground pool for hosting the ultimate warm-weather L.A. pool party. 

