5 of 6 Joan Marcus

Marcia Gay Harden and James Gandolfini

Marcia Gay Harden and James Gandolfini make up one half of the all-star ensemble-Jeff Daniels and Hope Davis are also on the marquee-in God of Carnage, a biting comedy that opens in late March. "One day James says something and we're on the floor laughing, we can't get on with our lines. The next day it's Jeff, the next day it's Hope, the next day it's me," Harden has said of rehearsing with her co-stars. "It's just the feeling of being together when we’re together."