Brittany Snow
Celebrity
Brittany Snow
Celebrity
Demi Lovato and 7 Stars Get Real About Mental Health Struggles
Apr 11, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Brittany Snow Used to Obsess Over Her Body: I Was 'Working Out to Be the Size of a Model'
Dec 15, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, and the Bellas Got Each Other the Cutest BFF Gifts
Oct 19, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
The First Official Trailer for
Pitch Perfect
3
Is Here!
Jun 25, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
The Bellas Are Too Cute in the First Teaser Trailer for
Pitch Perfect 3
Jun 19, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
All the Gorgeous Looks from the Women in Film Awards Red Carpet
Jun 14, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
The
Pitch Perfect
Ladies Cannot Stop Instagramming Their Mexican Vacay
May 15, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Most Recent
Sundance Film Festival
Winter Street Style Inspiration from Sundance
Jan 27, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Sundance Film Festival
Brittany Snow's New Movie Is Basically a Metaphor for the Presidential Election
Jan 24, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Movies
Gang's All Here in Anna Kendrick's Aca-Awesome
Pitch Perfect 3
Pic
Jan 06, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Movies
See the Stars Supporting UNICEF with Star Wars-Inspired Tees
Dec 06, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
Sophia Bush Reminisces on
John Tucker Must Die
and Co-Star Sleepovers, 10 Years Later
Nov 14, 2016 @ 10:45 am
TV Shows
The Most Unforgettable Guest Stars Ever on
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sep 21, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Home Tours
Brittany Snow's Newly Decorated L.A. Home Redefines All of Our #HouseGoals
Jun 08, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Skin
Brittany Snow’s Prank on a Bunch of Beauty Shoppers = Everything
May 20, 2016 @ 11:05 am
Skin
Brittany Snow's Summer Beauty Routine Is Down-to-Earth Just Like Her
Apr 20, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Movies
Watch the Completely Hilarious
Pitch Perfect 2
Gag Reel
Jul 22, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
CMT Music Awards
2015 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet—See Our Favorite Looks Here!
Jun 10, 2015 @ 9:00 pm
CMT Music Awards
The Best Looks at the 2015 CMT Music Awards
Jun 10, 2015 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrity
Pitch Perfect 2
Earned More in Its First Weekend than the Original's Total Box-Office Take
May 18, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
The Barden Bellas' Look is Very Different this Time Around—and
Pitch Perfect 2
's Costume Designer Tells Us How
May 15, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
See the
Pitch Perfect 2
Stars' Aca-Amazing Outfits at the World Premiere
May 11, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Pitch Perfect 2
Premiere: See All the Celebrity Instagrams!
May 09, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
