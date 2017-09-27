whitelogo
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy
Halloween
Dress Up In '80s & '90s Movies-Inspired Costumes for Halloween
Sep 27, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Hair
12 Super Unrealistic High School-Centered Movies
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Movies
6 Back-to-School Lessons I Learned from
Clueless
Sep 07, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Most Recent
Movies
Relive the 10 Most Fabulous Movie Makeover Scenes Ever
Jul 29, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Look Back on Winona Ryder's Best Roles Before the Premiere of Her New Netflix Series,
Stranger Things
Jul 15, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
A Look Back at Actress Brittany Murphy's Incredible Life on What Would Have Been Her 38th Birthday
Nov 10, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Most Recent
