Justin Timberlake Showed His Support for Britney Spears After Her Court Statement About Her Conservatorship
"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," Timberlake tweeted.
Justin Timberlake is showing his support for Britney Spears after her eye-opening court statement about her ongoing conservatorship.
On Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer publicly spoke out for the first time about the control that the conservatorship has over her life, which has garnered much attention after the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears aired earlier this year. Her early '00s ex is speaking out in support of her.
"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake wrote. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."
His tweet refers to the statement Spears made about the restrictions in place over her body and birth control. "I have an IUD in my body right now that won't let me have a baby and my conservators won't let me go to the doctor to take it out," Spears said. "I wanna be able to get married and have a baby."
The NSYNC alum continued in a separate tweet, "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."
He closed out the series of tweets writing, "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."
Given the "Cry Me a River" singer's past treatment towards Spears, Twitter had some thoughts, the overall reaction being negative. One asked Timberlake and other celebrities to "do more."
"I'd do more then send love," they said. "For too long celebrities in particular, voice there opinion and stand up for what they apparently believe in and once the spotlight on that belief is no longer, than you never hear of it again. If she doesn't get the justice she deserves today. Do more"
The "Mirrors" singer's series of tweets come after Spears demanded that her conservatorship end and given her life back.
"I deserve to have a life," she said. "I worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and do what I need to do. I feel ganged up, I felt left out and I feel alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anyone does by having a child and a family. Any of those things."