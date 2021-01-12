Jamie Lynn Spears Commented on Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Relationship
The heir to Britney's denim-upholstered throne has spoken.
January 2021 stands out as … a lot of things (most of them bad), but one of the month's small glories is that it marks the 20-year anniversary of the greatest instance of couple's coordination of ALL. TIME.
I am, of course, referring to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim-on-denim outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards. You know what I'm talking about, and if you are simply too young to have had this image imprinted on your brain in the days of Hit Clips and dresses layered over jeans, allow me to welcome you into the fold:
Nylon celebrated this anniversary as we all should: with a dedicated Instagram post. The heir to Spears's denim-upholstered throne, the singer's younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, blessed us all with a comment.
"My parents," the Zoey 101 star wrote. "Divorce is hard."
Wow, yes, she took the words out of our Lip Smackers-coated mouths.
The early-aughts teen scene (and the denim industry) forever bows down to you, Britney and Justin.