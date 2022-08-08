Elton John Confirmed a Collaboration with Britney Spears

After rumors of a team-up between Sir Elton John and newly liberated Britney Spears hit the internet (thanks, Deuxmoi and celebrity sightings that revealed that the two were seen together in Beverly Hills), the legendary British singer confirmed that he's teaming up with the Princess of Pop. John shared that he and Spears will be releasing "Hold Me Closer" soon, dropping the news with a simple tweet that showed off the single's art, which showed a rose and rocket ship emoji against a soft pink backdrop.

"Hold Me Closer" is reportedly a new take on Elton's classic 1971 hit, "Tiny Dancer." Spears hasn't released new music since "Slumber Party" (from the album Glory) back in 2016. "Hold Me Closer" will also be the first music she's shared since she was freed from her conservatorship. John didn't share any additional details — like a release date — but he encouraged his followers to pre-save the track on streaming platforms. A spokesperson for the singer shared that more information would be coming soon.

"This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet — and it is incredible," an insider told Page Six. "Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by über-producer Andrew Watt."

Paris Hilton, who attended Spears's recent wedding, shared that the song was "iconic." With the stamp of approval from the DJ queen herself, fans will undoubtedly have an official song of the summer as soon as Spears and John drop the track.