Celebrities Speak Out in Support of Britney Spears
Mariah Carey, Cher, and more are backing the #FreeBritney movement.
As more revelations came to light today when Britney Spears spoke at her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, celebrities voiced support for the star. Spears revealed that she was being denied a social life with her boyfriend and friends, control of her body via an IUD that she was not allowed to remove, and not in charge of her mental health with mandated twice-weekly therapy sessions.
During her statement, she requested to have more control over her life and celebrities rallied behind her, offering words of support as fans everywhere learned just how far-reaching the current conservatorship arrangement is.
Fellow musicians Mariah Carey, Cher, and Halsey tweeted to commend Spears on her bravery, telling her to stay strong and letting their fans know that Spears deserves to be happy and live her life as she sees fit.
"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie," Spears said during the hearing, addressing her social media posts.
Spears also noted that her current conservatorship is hurting her and keeping her from being happy.
"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she said. "I deserve to have a life."