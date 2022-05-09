Britney Spears Gave Fans the First Glimpse at Her Wedding Dress

And it may be the last until after her big day.

Britney Spears has long proven to share a special bond with her 41 million Instagram followers. Whether she's basking in her newfound freedom or sharing major life updates, Britney's Insta followers are always the first ones in the know. Now, the pop star is finally sharing details surrounding her upcoming wedding with fiancé Sam Asghari — and she posted on the social platform to give fans a sneak peek.

On Sunday, Spears posted the first look at her future wedding dress while introducing the world to her family's newest addition, Wendy. The photo showed the feline looking up at the camera while lying on a gauzy white veil. Britney cleared up any suspicions of the fabric's purpose by captioning the photo, "Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Since getting engaged back in September 2021, both of the newlyweds-to-be have remained tight-lipped about any details surrounding their impending nuptials — and apparently, they plan to keep it that way. While sharing a Mother's Day tribute to his fiancé, Asghari revealed that though they've set a date for their wedding, it won't be made public until after the festivities have concluded.

"Our lives has been a real-life fairytale," Sam wrote over a photo of Britney showing off her engagement ring. "Happy Mother's Day to you my soon-to-be queen." He then teased, "Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after."

britney spears engagement ring Credit: Sam Asghari Instagram