Britney Spears Speaks Out for the First Time Since Her Conservatorship Hearing
"I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years."
Britney Spears is speaking out for the first time since her shocking conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.
The beloved popstar took to her Instagram to post a message apologizing for "pretending" that everything was ok with her.
"I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that's what we all strive for !!!!," she wrote in the post. She went on to say that she doesn't want anyone to assume her life is perfect because "IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL."
Spears continued, "I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn't want to capture their Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I'm ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you're going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I've decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚♀️🦄 !!!!!"
During the conservatorship hearing, the public heard Spears's side of the story for the first time when she gave a heartbreaking testimony about how her life was being controlled by her father and family for the last 13 years. At one point she explained that she wasn't allowed to have her IUD removed even though she wanted to have more children.
"This so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take [my IUD] out because they don't want me to have children - any more children," she said during the hearing. "I deserve to have a life."
The calls to "Free Britney" have come from far and wide and have included dozens of celebrities like Mariah Carey and Cher.