Britney Spears Slams Paparazzi for Photographing Her in Hawaii
“The paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!!”
Britney Spears is speaking out against the paparazzi once again. The "Toxic" singer, who is currently vacationing with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii, posted to Instagram demanding that the paparazzi leave her alone.
"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!!," She captioned a video that is set to Lily Allen's song "Fuck You." "It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture 📸 🙄 … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing 😬😳🙃 !!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF 💋💋💋 !!!!"
Spears and Asghari were spotted boarding a private plane to Maui on Jun 24, following Spear's heartbreaking conservatorship case testimony, where she disclosed new information to the public about her conservatorship, calling it abusive.
"I've told the world I'm happy and okay," she said. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep…I just want my life back."
She also revealed that under the conservatorship, she is not permitted to remove her IUD.
"I have an IUD in my body right now that won't let me have a baby and my conservators won't let me go to the doctor to take it out," she revealed. "I wanna be able to get married and have a baby." She added that she just wants her "life back" and to be allowed simple things, like her boyfriend driving her around.
She continued, "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and do what I want to do…. I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so."