Britney Spears Slammed Sister Jamie Lynn for Performing Her Songs at the Radio Disney Music Awards
She also called out her dad and critics of her living room dance videos.
Britney Spears is continuing to speak out about her ongoing family and legal drama, and this time, she's getting even more specific. After slamming her so-called supporters, the pop star went off on her critics in a follow-up Instagram post, directly addressing her dad, Jamie, and her sister, Jamie Lynn.
On Saturday, Britney wrote a scathing message to her haters alongside an image with text that read, "Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat shit, and step on Legos." She began her note by revealing that she would not be performing in public any time soon, and only within the comfort of her own home.
"Look, I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼♀️ 🚫!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years. I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time," she said, adding that she wasn't allowed to go to the spa. "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit."
Britney then moved on to her issues with her younger sister, calling her out for performing her songs at an award show. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" she wrote, referencing Jamie Lynn's live tribute at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards after the singer was honored with the show's first-ever Icon Award. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply," she wrote. "This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try."
She also slammed the Framing Britney Spears documentary for revisiting "humiliating moments" from her past, as well as women who think she's "weird" for believing in fairy tales.
"As I said … hope is all I have right now … you're lucky I post anything at all … if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f---ing fairy tale now !!!!," she said, before sassily signing off: "Psss if you don't want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards … go read a f---ing book 📕 !!!!!."
Despite her 13-year battle for freedom, Britney still remains hopeful that the court will rule in her favor. She's already received approval to hire a new attorney, and plans to replace Samuel D. Ingham III, who has served as her legal counsel since 2008, with former federal prosecutor Mathew S. Rosengart.