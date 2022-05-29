Britney Spears Just Revealed Why She Skipped the 2022 Met Gala

Surprisingly, Britney Spears has never attended the Met Gala, but she came very close to making her debut at this year's fashion event. However, in the end, self care took priority over getting dressed up for the red carpet – and we don't blame her.

This weekend, Spears revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she was supposed to walk the iconic Met steps, but ultimately decided stay home. "I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on !!! I hate flying !!!," the pop star wrote alongside a video of herself modeling a red and black cheetah-print romper alongside her new cat, Wendy.

TBH, her plans sound a lot better anyway.

Despite having a fear of flying, Britney has traveled to Hawaii, Mexico, and Las Vegas this year. And in fact, it was her recent trip to Maui where she told fans she conceived her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. Sadly, a month later, Britney announced that they lost the baby "early" in the pregnancy.