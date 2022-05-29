Britney Spears Just Revealed Why She Skipped the 2022 Met Gala
Surprisingly, Britney Spears has never attended the Met Gala, but she came very close to making her debut at this year's fashion event. However, in the end, self care took priority over getting dressed up for the red carpet – and we don't blame her.
This weekend, Spears revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she was supposed to walk the iconic Met steps, but ultimately decided stay home. "I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on !!! I hate flying !!!," the pop star wrote alongside a video of herself modeling a red and black cheetah-print romper alongside her new cat, Wendy.
TBH, her plans sound a lot better anyway.
Despite having a fear of flying, Britney has traveled to Hawaii, Mexico, and Las Vegas this year. And in fact, it was her recent trip to Maui where she told fans she conceived her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. Sadly, a month later, Britney announced that they lost the baby "early" in the pregnancy.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears's message read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."