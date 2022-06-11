Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding Video Is Straight Out of Cinderella

Britney Spears is living a real-life fairytale following her wedding to Sam Asghari.

This week, the pop star found her happily ever after with her very own prince, and celebrated with a sweet wedding video montage on Instagram. The short clip — which was set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" (the same Elvis song she walked down the aisle to) — offered behind-the-scenes moments from the couple's special day, including a close-up view of Britney's Versace dress, the bride and groom's custom wedding bands, and cute footage from the ceremony and reception. Meanwhile, another scene was straight of Cinderella, as Britney was ushered away in a horse-drawn carriage covered in pink roses.

"Fairytales are real 👸🏼🤴🏽," Spears captioned the heartwarming video, to which her new husband replied in the comments section: "Out of a movie ❤️."

The day after the wedding, Britney shared more photos from the celebration at her home in Los Angeles, revealing that she was "so nervous" that she had a "panic attack" before the ceremony. "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day," she began her lengthy caption, adding: " was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together."