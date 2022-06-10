Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have made things officially official and tied the knot. The longtime couple said "I do" on Thursday, June 9, during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, according to People.

The outlet reported that around 60 guests — including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris Hilton — were in attendance to watch Britney walk down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," however, her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, did not make it.

Insiders also told the outlet that the singer chose a Versace gown for the big day, which the internet had speculated following a hangout with the brand's creative director Donatella Versace that Brit documented on Instagram. A source told E! News that the dress "featured an off-the-shoulder cap sleeve and with a deep V-shaped slit in the leg," and that the pop star paired the bridal gown with jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told People after the ceremony. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

The couple announced their engagement nearly nine months ago prior to the termination of her 13-year-conservatorship in November 2021. A source previously told People that Asghari has been her "rock for years" and was there for her as she battled to end the conservatorship